Liverpool slump to shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds

Thomson Reuters

Liverpool suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Leeds United after Crysencio Summerville's 89th minute strike in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday that took the visitors out of the relegation zone.

It was the Reds' first top-flight home loss in 30 games.

Liverpool got off to another disastrous start after four minutes when Joe Gomez played a blind backpass to Alisson who had moved out of his goal and slipped, leaving a gaping space for Rodrigo to run in and tap the ball into the empty net.

Mohamed Salah levelled for Liverpool 10 minutes later when Andy Robertson crossed for the Egyptian international to hook a volley into the net from close range, igniting the Liverpool supporters as their team began the chase for a winner.

Leeds French keeper Illan Meslier kept his side in the game almost single-handedly in the second half, pulling off a string of fine saves and setting the scene for Summerville to steal the three points with a last-gasp poacher's finish.

Leeds' third win in 12 games lifts them to 15th spot on 12 points, while Liverpool, who lost at bottom side Nottingham Forest last week, slip to ninth in the table on 16.