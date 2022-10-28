Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 17:52

We win or we learn – Thomas Frank does not dwell on Brentford defeats

The Bees found themselves 3-0 down inside just 12 minutes at Villa Park on a chastening afternoon.
We win or we learn – Thomas Frank does not dwell on Brentford defeats

By Andy Sims, PA

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists he treats triumph and disaster just the same as he bids to bounce back from last week’s 4-0 drubbing at Aston Villa.

The Bees found themselves 3-0 down inside just 12 minutes at Villa Park on a chastening afternoon.

But Frank imposes a “24-hour rule” at Brentford, meaning that win or lose, the previous match is always forgotten by the next day.

The Bees have the ideal opportunity to get back on track when they host lowly Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a tough 24 hours,” admitted Frank. “It was something I had never experienced in my career, even as an under-8’s coach, being 3-0 down after 12 minutes.

“But it’s football, it happens, I know this group of players are a remarkable bunch of guys mentally and they are committed to bouncing back against Wolves.

“I do my very best to be consistent. Winning 4-0 at home to Manchester United or losing 4-0 at Aston Villa, we need to be consistent in the way we do things.

“We evaluated it, we looked back at the game, which was very quick, the three goals and the fourth goal, boom! That’s it.

“I truly believe we win, or we learn, and last time we definitely learned a lot. Sometimes the learning can be very painful but we will come back from it, no doubt.”

The Bees are still without Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard, who has been sidelined since August with an Achilles problem.

But Norgaard is back in training and could be fit to face Nottingham Forest next weekend.

“It’s going very well for Christian, he trained with the team today,” Frank added.

“It’s probably too early to involve him in the squad but it’s very, very positive. He could be possible for next week.”

Ben Mee has shaken off a knock and should return but Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey will be out until after the World Cup.

More in this section

GAA: This weekend's club championship fixtures GAA: This weekend's club championship fixtures
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against footballer Neymar Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against footballer Neymar
Ireland's autumn internationals to be televised on Virgin Media Ireland's autumn internationals to be televised on Virgin Media
soccerfootballwolvesbrentfordthomas frank
Graham Potter says he is ‘not naive’ as he returns to Brighton with Chelsea

Graham Potter says he is ‘not naive’ as he returns to Brighton with Chelsea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more