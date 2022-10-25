Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 14:22

Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Manchester United first team

The forward refused to come off the bench against Tottenham.
Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Manchester United first team

By PA Sport Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to first-team training with Manchester United after being dropped for his refusal to go on as a substitute against Tottenham last week.

The forward was left out of United’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea and did individual training with fitness coaches at Carrington on Friday.

But Ronaldo has now re-joined the group and is available for Thursday’s Europa League visit of Sheriff Tiraspol.

The PA news agency understands Erik ten Hag and Ronaldo have been in constant dialogue since the manager took the decision to omit the Portugal international.

“It is a difficult decision, it’s clear,” Ten Hag said last week.

“But I think there has to be consequences for behaviour or when it’s bad behaviour and it’s the second time, then you can’t let it go because otherwise it is going to be miserable for the future.

Manchester City v Manchester United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come off the bench (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Then you have to take this measure which I don’t like it because I prefer the squad with Cristiano on board.

“It’s not about [showing who is in charge]. It’s about the club. I have to take decisions in the interests of the club and the team especially. That’s my job.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, reputation or age. Also with my line-up, I have to pick the team where I think we have the best chance to win.”

More in this section

Nathan Collins: Wolves were a shambles in embarrassing Leicester display Nathan Collins: Wolves were a shambles in embarrassing Leicester display
Antonio Conte concerned about Tottenham quartet before Sporting Lisbon clash Antonio Conte concerned about Tottenham quartet before Sporting Lisbon clash
Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal
soccerpremier leaguefootballman utdcristiano ronaldoerik ten hag
Wales name Justin Tipuric as skipper for Autumn Nations Series

Wales name Justin Tipuric as skipper for Autumn Nations Series

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more