Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 09:26

Football rumours: Return to Italy could be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli are believed to be interested in the 37-year-old forward
Football rumours: Return to Italy could be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to a possible return to Italy, according to The Sun. The paper reports the 37-year-old forward, who has endured a tumultuous time at Manchester United, says Italy has become a genuine option for the former Juventus star, with Napoli believed to be interested in bringing him in.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick reportedly leads the list of United manager Erik ten Hag’s preferred replacements for Ronaldo. The Daily Mirror says the list also features Lille’s Jonathan David and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

Chelsea v AC Milan – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Stamford Bridge
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is reportedly target for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

The paper also reports Chelsea have dropped out of the race for Ronaldo, with their attention entirely focused on pursuing his Portugal team-mate, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. The paper, via CBS, says new manager Graham Potter is all-in on the 23-year-old, who the Blues had been tracking even prior to Potter’s arrival.

Staying with Chelsea, the Evening Standard reports the Blues are considering loan options for 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who only arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Old Trafford
Harry Kane in action for Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane: Tottenham are confident the 29-year-old England striker will commit to a new long-term deal, according to the website 90min.

Marco Asensio: Spanish outlet Ser Deportivos reports Real Madrid are set to offer the 26-year-old forward an improved three-year deal.

More in this section

Nathan Collins: Wolves were a shambles in embarrassing Leicester display Nathan Collins: Wolves were a shambles in embarrassing Leicester display
Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to ‘achieve special things’ after statement victory Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to ‘achieve special things’ after statement victory
soccermanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballharry kanetransferstottenhamreal madridmoussa dembelecristiano ronaldogossipmarco asensiojonathan davidpatrik schickrafael leaogabriel slonina
Antonio Conte concerned about Tottenham quartet before Sporting Lisbon clash

Antonio Conte concerned about Tottenham quartet before Sporting Lisbon clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more