Des Cahill to leave The Sunday Game

Fiachra Gallagher

After 15 years at the helm, veteran presenter Des Cahill will leave The Sunday Game, RTÉ's flagship GAA highlights programme.

Cahill will take up a new role on Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1.

In a statement, the presenter said: "The reason I want a change is very straightforward — I want to go to live games again!

"It's been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd. I can't wait to experience that again when I'm fronting Saturday and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country.

"I'm hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship.

"I've no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hotseat," he said.

Cahill will continue to read sport bulletins on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

The new presenter of The Sunday Game will be announced next year, RTÉ said.