New York Giants v Green Bay will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two

James Cox

Irish NFL fans are in for a treat as Virgin Media Two will broadcast live coverage of the New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers live this Sunday, with coverage from 2pm.

The coverage will be hosted by Laura Woods, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora, The New York Giants will face their long-time rivals, the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This is the Packers’ first game in London. They are the only NFL team that has yet to play a regular-season game outside of the United States.

The Giants are making their third trek overseas to London and first since they defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 17-10, at Twickenham Stadium on October 23rd, 2016.