Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 10:41

Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Christopher Nkunku looks set to join Chelsea
PA Sport Staff

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.

The Sun also carries gossip surrounding who Wolves will target as their new boss, with the paper reporting the club is looking at Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim. The 37-year-old is reportedly at the top of their list of candidates.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has reportedly chosen to join Chelsea amid interest from Manchester United and Paris St Germain. According to the Daily Express, Chelsea appear to have “stolen the initiative” in the race to secure the 24-year-old, with the player having reportedly already completed his medical.

And the Liverpool Echo says Sharjah FC have expressed an interest in signing Everton striker Salomon Rondon. The paper reports the United Arab Emirates club are keen on taking the 33-year-old on a similar path to former team-mate Allan, who has just left the Toffees for Pro League rivals Al Wahda.

Anthony Martial: Spanish outlet Todofichajes reports Sevilla and Valencia are interested in signing the 26-year-old forward from Manchester United.

Dusan Vlahovic: Italian outlet Il Bianconero reports Arsenal could face competition from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG for the 22-year-old Juventus striker.

