Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 12:23

Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol

Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week.
Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol

By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January.

Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

He only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.

Kuol told Newcastle’s official website: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights.

“To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.

“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”

More in this section

Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’ Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’
Eight-week ban for Connacht and Ireland centre Bundee Aki Eight-week ban for Connacht and Ireland centre Bundee Aki
Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry
soccernewcastlegarang kuol
Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target

Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more