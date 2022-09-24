Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 14:55

Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final

The Briton was losing in the deciding set
Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final

PA Sport Staff

Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the Korea Open final as she was forced to retire through injury in her semi-final.

The 19-year-old Briton was trailing 4-6 6-3 3-0 to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul but was unable to complete the match due to a glute issue.

Raducanu had come from a break down to win the first set but former French Open champion Ostapenko levelled in the second and had edged ahead.

Raducanu, the US Open winner last year, had been bidding to reach her first final in a regular WTA Tour event after winning her three previous matches.

She fell behind early in the first set but broke back immediately and claimed a decisive break at 4-4.

Raducanu carried the momentum into the second set and broke again but this time Ostapenko hit back quickly.

Raducanu needed a medical time-out and could not halt Ostapenko’s charge when she returned to the court.

Ostapenko broke again and went on to take the second set before taking control of the third.

Ostapenko will go through to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final after the second seed’s 6-2 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria.

More in this section

Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked
Ireland U21s draw 1-1 with Israel in Euro play-off first leg Ireland U21s draw 1-1 with Israel in Euro play-off first leg
Stephen Kenny warns Scotland they are facing ‘a new Ireland with a new identity’ Stephen Kenny warns Scotland they are facing ‘a new Ireland with a new identity’
tenniswta tourraducanuemma raducanukorea open
Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her 'scared for her life'

Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her 'scared for her life'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more