Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 20:02

Chelsea dealt blow as Christoph Freund opts to stay at Red Bull Salzburg

Freund had been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as part of co-controlling owner Todd Boehly’s revamp of the club’s administration.
Chelsea dealt blow as Christoph Freund opts to stay at Red Bull Salzburg

By PA Sport Staff

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has said he has turned down the chance to take up a similar role at Chelsea.

Freund had been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as part of Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Todd Boehly’s revamp of the club’s administration.

It had been thought the London outfit were hopeful of making an appointment imminently but that would now appear unlikely.

 

Quoted in a statement issued by the Austrian club, Freund said: “As I have already confirmed in interviews, Chelsea FC were interested in me.

“When such a big club asks, it not only honours me and the work of FC Red Bull Salzburg, it is of course also a circumstance that entails personal considerations.

“But I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m in the best of hands with FC Red Bull Salzburg and that a change is out of the question for me.”

Chelsea are looking for a sporting director to work with new manager Graham Potter
Chelsea are looking for a sporting director to work with new manager Graham Potter (John Walton/PA)

Freund had been considered a good fit for Chelsea by Blues chiefs, who were impressed by his shrewdness, bold ideas and passion.

They felt that, after catching the eye at Salzburg, Freund would have dovetailed well with the new coaching staff headed up by recently-appointed manager Graham Potter.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea have not completely given up but they are also looking at other options. Paul Mitchell, of Monaco, is also thought to be of interest.

Boehly is currently doing the job himself on a temporary basis.

Underlining Salzburg’s confidence that Freund will be staying, their managing director Stephan Reiter said: “Christoph Freund has been doing excellent work for us for many years and only recently extended his contract until 2026.

“I can hereby confirm that he will remain sporting director of FC Red Bull Salzburg.

“Of course, he informed me about Chelsea FC’s interest in him and we exchanged ideas on a personal level and in good conversations.

“The fact is that he will remain our sporting director. We have not received any inquiries about a possible change.”

More in this section

Rafael Benitez could not make big changes at Everton because of Liverpool ties Rafael Benitez could not make big changes at Everton because of Liverpool ties
Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener
Teenager claims she woke up to discover Benjamin Mendy’s friend raping her Teenager claims she woke up to discover Benjamin Mendy’s friend raping her
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballrb salzburgtodd boehlychristoph freund
Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed

Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more