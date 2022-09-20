Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 16:37

Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed

The Red Devils were found to have overspent by more than £200m over the decade when actual fees were compared to estimates of player value.
By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Manchester United paid £77million (€87 million) more for Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro this summer than they were actually worth, according to a new study.

The Red Devils were found to have the highest overspend of any club in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues when reported transfer fees were compared to a player’s estimated value prior to transfer.

The study by Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory, published on Monday, showed United had paid a combined €238 million more than the estimated total value of 33 players they had signed since July 2012.

A further breakdown of the data obtained by the PA news agency on Tuesday showed the signing of Antony from Ajax was the biggest contributor to United’s overspend.

He was valued at €67 million, but United were reported to have paid €100 million – a difference of €33 million.

United were found to have overspent by €29 million to sign Martinez and €26 million to sign Casemiro. Across the three deals that amounts to €88 million.

The signing of Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid in 2014 was listed as a €27 million overspend, while United were found to have overpaid to the tune of €25 million and €21 million to bring in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Harry Maguire from Leicester in the summer 2019 window.

Paul Pogba's value was estimated to be 28m euros higher than the amount United paid for him in 2016
The signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 was found to be United’s best bit of business in terms of estimated value compared to transfer fee paid.

United paid a reported €110 million for the France midfielder but his estimated value prior to the deal was €138m million, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

The signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund was found to have cost United €15 million less than his estimated value.

