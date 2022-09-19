Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 17:27

Man Utd have biggest transfer overspend among top clubs in last decade – study

The Red Devils spent over £200m more in actual fees than the estimated worth of the players they signed.
Man Utd have biggest transfer overspend among top clubs in last decade – study

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have racked up the biggest overspend on transfer fees in the last decade among clubs in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues, according to a new study.

The Red Devils’ outlay on 33 transfers between July 2012 and November 2021 was 238 million euro (£209m) greater than the estimated total value of those players prior to their transfer under a statistical model developed by the CIES Football Observatory.

Juventus and Paris St Germain were found to be the two clubs with the next highest overspends, at 234m and 162m euro (£205m and £142m) respectively.

Aston Villa registered the second-highest overspend among English clubs at 149m euro (£130m), followed by Chelsea on 135m (£118m).

Only three Premier League sides were among the 36 clubs that invested less money than expected to conclude the deals assessed, highlighting the role of English top-flight clubs in driving up transfer inflation.

Wolves were found to have underpaid by seven million euro, Tottenham by six million and Brighton by one million.

More in this section

Omobamidele ruled out of Ireland's Nations League games Omobamidele ruled out of Ireland's Nations League games
Ulster ease to victory against Connacht in URC opener Ulster ease to victory against Connacht in URC opener
Neal Maupay fires Everton to much-needed win over West Ham Neal Maupay fires Everton to much-needed win over West Ham
soccermanchester unitedtransfers
Robbie Brady targets another major tournament with Republic of Ireland

Robbie Brady targets another major tournament with Republic of Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more