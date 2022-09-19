Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 09:21

Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi given assurances over Chelsea future

The 21-year-old is feeling much happier about his situation since heading to Bayer Leverkusen on loan, the Daily Mail reports.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been assured by club owner Todd Boehly that he still has a future with the London club after a difficult season at the London club which saw his career stall.

Also at Chelsea, the club are close to appointing Christoph Freund as their new sporting director, the Daily Mirror reports. The club have been trying to fill the role since Petr Cech left the Premier League side following Boehly’s takeover in May.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones and Sean Dyche have been installed as the early favourites to become the next Cardiff manager, according to Wales Online. The Bluebirds announced on Sunday that they had parted ways with boss Steve Morison after a poor start to the season.

And the Daily Record reports that Celtic are interested in Maccabi Tel Aviv and Israel Under-21s attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 18, and could make an £8million bid in January.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe: Marca reports that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 23-year-old France forward and will no longer chase the Paris St Germain star if he has no interest in signing.

William Saliba: Sky Sports reports the 21-year-old defender has indicated he would sign a new contract at Arsenal if the club offered him fresh terms.

