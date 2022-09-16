Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 11:26

Erik Ten Hag will use upcoming break to ‘make plans’ for Manchester United

Having won in Europe on Thursday, United will not be in action again until the Manchester derby on October 2.
By Andy Hampson, PA

Erik Ten Hag has no intention of taking a break during the upcoming gap in Manchester United’s schedule.

With this weekend’s Premier League clash against Leeds postponed and then a pause for international fixtures, United do not have a game until their derby trip to Manchester City on October 2.

United signed off for the period with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in their Europa League group in Moldova on Thursday.

“Always you use breaks,” said Ten Hag, whose side had won four successive Premier League games prior to the postponement of last week’s fixture at Crystal Palace following the death of the Queen.

“We have many meetings, we have to improve the structures in and around the club. We will do.

“We will also look to the window in January or next summer already and also to improve our way of playing by making plans.”

United will face rivals Manchester City when they return to action next month
The City game will be the first of 13 fixtures in the space of 43 days for United before top-level domestic football closes down for the World Cup.

Ten Hag added on MUTV: “Of course, it’s coming, a period with a game every third day and we have to get ready for that.

“The players, 90 per cent are away, but the others we will train properly. We have to prepare very well.

“Then I hope that everyone stays fit, returns back healthy and then we have to get in to attack.”

United had little trouble against the Moldovan champions in Chisinau, the match having been moved to the capital for security reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in Moldova was his first goal of the season
Jadon Sancho responded to news he had been omitted from England’s latest squad by opening the scoring after 17 minutes.

Sancho then had an effort cleared off the line before Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up victory with his first goal of the season, from the penalty spot.

The win was United’s first in the competition after defeat in their Group E opener against Real Sociedad last week.

Defender Lisandro Martinez, who partnered Raphael Varane at the back, said: “We had to win as we needed the three points. It was very important to us.

“Sancho scored a fantastic goal and we know how big Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals are.”

