Ulster to rename Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in honour of Nevin Spence

The stand will be officially unveiled on April 26th next year.
By PA Sport Staff

Ulster have announced plans to rename the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in honour of former player Nevin Spence on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Spence died aged 22 along with his brother Graham, 30, and father Noel, 58, on September 15th, 2012 following an accident on the family farm in Hillsborough, Co Down.

The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will be officially unveiled on April 26th next year, on what would have been the former Ireland Under-20 international’s 33rd birthday.

People paid their respects to Nevin Spence during a memorial service at Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium following his death in September 2012
People paid their respects to Nevin Spence during a memorial service at Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium following his death in September 2012 (Paul Faith/PA)

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie said in a statement: “Nevin was a talent that shone bright, both on and off the pitch, and his lasting legacy is an integral part of who we are at Ulster Rugby.

“The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will recognise that his memory lives on for players, staff and supporters, and is our way of ensuring that he is remembered now, and for generations to come, by all those who visit our home.”

Children from Spence’s local club, Ballynahinch RFC, will form a guard of honour ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game against Connacht.

