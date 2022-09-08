Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 16:12

Graham Potter leaves Brighton to take over at Chelsea

The former York winger has replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach on a five-year contract.

Potter, who joins the Blues less than 48 hours after the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel, guided Brighton to their highest finish of ninth in the Premier League last season.

Potter said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club.

“I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity.”

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly believes Potter fits his vision for the future at Stamford Bridge.

“We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club,” Boehly said.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.”

