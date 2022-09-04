Racing in mourning after tragic death of Jack de Bromhead

By Adam Morgan, PA

The racing community was in mourning on Sunday following the death of Jack de Bromhead, the 13-year-old son of dual Gold Cup-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, in a pony racing accident on Saturday.

The teenager sustained fatal injuries in an incident during the fifth race on the first day of the Glenbeigh Festival.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Rossbeigh beach at approximately 5.20pm, where the young rider received treatment but was later pronounced dead. The event was immediately cancelled.

Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, offered her condolences to the De Bromhead family.

She said: “Like everybody in the horse racing and pony racing community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family, on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack.

“Jack may have been only 13, but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community. His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those who lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy.

“Horse Racing Ireland’s equuip department through the Industry Assistance Programme will assist in offering counselling for Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends. May he rest in peace.”

A spokesman on behalf of Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board chief executive Darragh O’Loughlin said: “The directors and staff of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board extend their deepest sympathies to the De Bromhead family on the tragic loss of Jack yesterday. May he rest in peace.”

The British Horseracing Authority said in a tweet: “The BHA sends its deepest condolences to the family of Henry de Bromhead following the tragic death of his son Jack.”

The pony racing community are heartbroken after a tragic accident at Glenbeigh today.



Please give time for family and friends to be notified. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. Rest in peace. 😢 😢 😢 😢 — PonyRacing.ie (@PonyRacingIRE) September 3, 2022

Pony Racing Ireland tweeted: “We pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jack de Bromhead who tragically died in Glenbeigh on Saturday.

“It’s impossible to put into words the sense of grief and loss that is being felt by everyone involved so please give them time to mourn. RIP Jack.”

A pony race was held before the card at York on Sunday, with the young riders involved taking part in a minute’s silence beforehand.

York tweeted: “Following the tragic death of Jack de Bromhead following an accident yesterday in Ireland the jockeys riding in the @ponyracinggb pony races today took part in a minute silence as a mark of respect to Jack.