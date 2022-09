By Cate McCurry, PA

A teenage jockey has died during a race meeting in Co Kerry.

The incident happened at the popular Glenbeigh races at around 5pm this evening.

The young man is said to have fallen from his horse during the event at Rossbeigh Beach and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been brought to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital.

All races at the two day meeting have been cancelled as a result.