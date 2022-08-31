Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 20:29

Southampton close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios

Cody Gakpo could also arrive at St Mary’s.
Southampton close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Southampton are shaping up for a manic transfer deadline day with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios having medicals and a move for Cody Gakpo still up in the air, the PA news agency understands.

Saints’ approach to the transfer window has been markedly different this summer under the ownership of Sport Republic, who took a controlling stake in January.

Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara have joined on permanent deals this summer and further additions are in Saints’ crosshairs ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Maitland-Niles is set to join from Arsenal on a season-long loan that includes the option to buy.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of 2021-22 at Roma and the final half of the previous season on loan at West Brom, who he had decided to join instead of Saints.

Maitland-Niles is understood to be undergoing a medical at St Mary’s, so too are City youngsters Edozie, a 19-year-old winger, and Larios, an 18-year-old left-back, ahead of permanent moves.

Saints are also in the running for PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo. The Holland international has been attracting interest from Manchester United this summer, with Leeds among other suitors.

There could also be outgoings as Southampton look to offload squad players.

Aston Villa have expressed interest in Jan Bednarek and Bournemouth are keen on fellow centre-back Jack Stephens, while long-serving midfielder Oriol Romeu may return to Spain to join Girona.

More in this section

Cristiano Ronaldo still needed at Manchester United, insists Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo still needed at Manchester United, insists Erik ten Hag
Chelsea sign Wesley Fofana in £70m transfer from Leicester Chelsea sign Wesley Fofana in £70m transfer from Leicester
Chelsea chase striker and Ronaldo’s future – transfer deadline talking points Chelsea chase striker and Ronaldo’s future – transfer deadline talking points
soccerpremier leaguesouthamptontransfersainsley maitland-nilescody gakpojuan lariossamuel edozie
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang condemns ‘violent cowards’ after break-in at his home

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang condemns ‘violent cowards’ after break-in at his home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more