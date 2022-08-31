Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 17:41

Wesley Fofana the latest arrival in busy summer of transfer business at Chelsea

Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella are among the arrivals in west London.
Wesley Fofana the latest arrival in busy summer of transfer business at Chelsea

By Reuben Rosso-Powell, PA

Wesley Fofana has become the latest player to join Chelsea and conclude Thomas Tuchel’s search for defensive reinforcements.

The France Under-21 international joins from Leicester for a reported fee of around £70million, becoming one of the most expensive defenders in history.

The centre-back, who played only seven times last term due to a broken leg, has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the other notable bits of transfer business by the Blues this summer.

Ins

Raheem Sterling: Kicked off Chelsea’s summer spending, arriving from Manchester City for £50m. Has started in all five of the Blues’ Premier League games so far, registering three goals and one assist.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling, pictured, became Thomas Tuchel’s first signing this summer (John Walton/PA)

Kalidou Koulibaly: Brought in from Napoli to replace Antonio Rudiger, the 31-year-old Senegal international showed in games against Everton and Tottenham that he will be an important figure in providing solidity to Chelsea’s back three. Positive start slightly marred by red card at Leeds.

Leeds United v Chelsea – Premier League – Elland Road
Kalidou Koulibaly, pictured, was signed to reinforce Chelsea’s defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger (Nigel French/PA)

Marc Cucurella: Spain international has brought energy and creativity down the left flank since an eye-catching £60m move from Brighton. Has silenced doubters with two assists in five appearances and provides Tuchel with options with his versatility.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Marc Cucurella was signed from Brighton in early August (Adam Davy/PA)

Outs

Antonio Rudiger: The 29-year-old Germany centre-back left Stamford Bridge after turning down a lucrative new deal, instead choosing to join the European champions Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Romelu Lukaku: Granted a loan move to Inter Milan for an initial fee of £7m after an unsuccessful return to west London.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Shipped out to Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan after falling out of favour under Tuchel.

Hudson-Odoi playing for Chelsea last season
Hudson-Odoi in action for Chelsea (Adam Davy, PA)

Ross Barkley: Left Stamford Bridge as a free agent earlier this week after the Blues agreed a deal to settle the remainder of the 28-year-old former England midfielder’s contract.

Timo Werner: Returned to RB Leipzig after an underwhelming two years in England.

soccerchelseapremier leaguewesley fofanaexplainerins and outs
