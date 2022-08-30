Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 11:06

Argentina defender Cristian Romero agrees permanent Spurs deal following loan

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key member of Antonio Conte’s defence.
By PA Sport Staff

Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027.

The Argentina international joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and has established himself as a key member of Spurs’ defence.

The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club, helping Antonio Conte’s side secure a fourth-placed finish last season.

Romero, who began his career with Argentinian side Atletico Belgrano and has 11 senior international caps, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

