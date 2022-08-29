Graham Potter not surprised by transfer interest in Moises Caicedo

By PA Sport Staff

Brighton boss Graham Potter said it was no surprise Moises Caicedo was attracting interest from the Premier League’s top clubs.

Ecuador midfielder Caicedo has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but Potter is confident he will remain on the south coast beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Potter, whose side bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season at Fulham on Tuesday night, told a press conference: “Well, it doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level.

“As soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level.”

Caicedo’s value has soared since joining the Seagulls for £4.5million from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in February 2021.

He made eight Premier League appearances last season after helping Ecuador reach the World Cup finals in Qatar and has played every minute in the top flight this time round as the Seagulls fly high in fourth place.

Potter added: “No surprise, but we know the position he is in and we know the position the club are in, which is why we don’t want to lose him.

“We don’t think we will, but in football you never know. That is how it is, but we are quite calm and confident.”

Brighton have followed up last season’s ninth-placed finish under Potter by winning three of their first four league matches.

Saturday’s 1-0 win against Leeds at the Amex Stadium lifted them level to 10 points with second-placed Manchester City and Tottenham, but Potter is paying little attention to their lofty position.

He added: “Maybe if we’re here with four games to go, we can be more excited. We have to be satisfied with our start and we’re positive.

“Ten points from four games is a great return and we’re happy with that, but we need to stay calm and keep doing our best.”

Potter will hand a late fitness test to Joel Veltman before the game at Craven Cottage. The Dutch defender was forced off against Leeds after hurting his neck.

Adam Lallana will be sidelined until October due to a calf injury, while Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento (both knee) are still out.