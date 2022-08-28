Sunday sport: Premier League; FAI Cup; Belgian Grand Prix

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says over-expectation on his team is difficult to deal with.

They take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon, hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Conte wants his players put under less pressure.

Kick off at the City Ground is at half-four.

Two games get underway at 2pm.

West Ham - who are the only side without a point so far - go to Aston Villa.

And Wolves have home advantage against Newcastle.

______________________________________________

Celtic hold a 6-0 lead over Dundee United in the second half of their Scottish Premiership clash.

_______________________________________________

After their Europa League exploits during the week, Shamrock Rovers return to domestic action this evening.

Stephen Bradley's side go to Drogheda United in the FAI Cup.

Kick-off for their second round tie is at 5pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead heading into the final day at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

He's 15-under-par overall and still has two holes of his third round left to play, after a weather delay forced a suspension of play last night.

Scottie Scheffler - who leads the Fed Ex Cup standings - is the leader on 19-under-par.

He's one shot clear of Xander Schauffele in second.

Formula One

Formula One champion Max Verstappen will have to come from towards the back of the grid if he's to make the podium at this afternoon's Belgian Grand Prix.

He's due to start from 15th - with title rival Charles Leclerc 16th - as they're among several drivers handed penalties for engine changes.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will be on pole, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell fourth and fifth respectively.

The race is due to get underway at 2pm.