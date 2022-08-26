Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 21:26

Chelsea make breakthrough in bid to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester

Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s.
Chelsea make breakthrough in bid to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester

By PA Sport staff

Chelsea are closing in on the £70million signing of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, the PA news agency understands.

The clubs have been in protracted negotiations for the centre-half, who has been a long-term target of the Blues.

It is understood there has finally been a breakthrough in those talks six days before the transfer window closes.

Rodgers said Fofana was not in the right frame of mind to face Southampton
Rodgers said Fofana was not in the right frame of mind to face Southampton (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)

Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he was not in the right frame of mind to feature against Southampton last weekend.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from St Etienne in October 2020.

Chelsea are also understood to be continuing their pursuits of Everton winger Anthony Gordon and former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

More in this section

Brendan Rodgers keeps door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana at Leicester Brendan Rodgers keeps door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana at Leicester
Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected
Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending
soccerchelseafootballleicesterwesley fofanafofana
We’ll get there in the end – Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will hit form

We’ll get there in the end – Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will hit form

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more