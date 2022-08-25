Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 14:27

Alexander Isak on Tyneside to seal Newcastle move

The player has flown in from Spain to put the final touches to a reported club-record £60million transfer.
Alexander Isak on Tyneside to seal Newcastle move

By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle moved closer to the signing of Sweden striker Alexander Isak, who has travelled to England to complete a move from Real Sociedad.

With uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Callum Wilson, who has been sent for a scan on a hamstring problem which has been suggested will sideline him for at least a month, Newcastle look set to further strengthen their attacking options.

A picture shared widely on social media showed Isak, 22, arriving on Tyneside on Thursday afternoon, the player having flown in from Spain to put the final touches to a reported club-record £60million transfer.

Manager Eddie Howe refused to be drawn on the growing rumours following the Carabao Cup win at Tranmere on Wednesday evening and the club have not responded for comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Thursday morning.

Speaking following the Tranmere game, Howe said: “It’s difficult to put a number on it, but at least one (more signing).

“We were looking at the attacking areas of the pitch, I don’t think that’s a huge secret. I won’t go into any more detail on that.”

Newcastle have already brought in goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman and Matt Targett during the summer window.

Should the club’s latest deal be completed in time, Isak, who turns 23 in September, could be available to make his debut in Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves.

Howe’s side are unbeaten so far in the new campaign, having played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against champions Manchester City at St James’ Park last weekend.

More in this section

Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending
Rangers reach Champions League group stage Rangers reach Champions League group stage
Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round
soccerpremier leagueeddie howenewcastlealexander isak
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more