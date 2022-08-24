Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 18:51

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

The 34-year-old German revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open.
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

By PA Sport Staff

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months.

The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.

She will now take a step back from the game meaning she will miss out at Flushing Meadows.

She said on Twitter: “I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.

“For the next months, I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason I will miss all of you.

“New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming number one in the world.

“The US Open has a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while.

“Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support – it means everything to me.”

More in this section

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
tennisus openangelique kerberkerber
Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more