Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 08:58

Stormzy ‘a bit flustered’ as he plays role of football pundit at Old Trafford

The rapper joined experts Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville after the match, admitting he was ‘starstruck’ to meet them.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Stormzy admitted he was “a bit flustered” after appearing on live television with his young nephews to offer his opinions after Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday night.

The rapper joined football pundits Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville after the match, admitting he was “starstruck” to meet them.

Dressed in a Manchester United top alongside his nephews, who also wore team tracksuits, he smiled and waved at fans who recognised him from the stands.

“Sorry I’m a bit flustered right now,” he said, which made the former footballers laugh.

“I’ve never met these guys before. We were just walking past and we were starstruck and someone gave me a mic and I’m up here like ‘Mum, I made it’.”

“This is sick though. Man’s on telly with the boys.”

Asked by the Sky Sports team to offer his opinion of United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting line-up, he continued: “You know what it is with Ronaldo, when he’s that great, you can’t speak on him man.

“You’ve just got to let the man be great, do you know what I mean?

“There’s been a bit of a fuss but that’s a goat (greatest of all time). You just have to let the goats be the goats.”

