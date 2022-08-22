Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 21:22

Herron leaves Larne FC ‘by mutual consent’ after row over ‘Up the Ra’ T-shirt

The footballer, who is originally from Scotland, was strongly criticised over the incident
Rebecca Black, PA

John Herron has left Larne Football Club “by mutual consent” after he was pictured wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “Up The Ra”.

The 28-year-old, who is originally from North Lanarkshire, became the focus of criticism after a photograph emerged on social media of him wearing the T-shirt at a Wolfe Tones gig at Féile An Phobail in west Belfast on August 14th.

The club announced the next day that Herron had been suspended while an investigation was carried out.

Herron also received a 10-game ban from the Irish Football Association (IFA).

In a statement on Monday night, Larne Football Club said: “We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club.

“We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”

