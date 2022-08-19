Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 16:26

Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

The midfielder becomes Forest’s 16th summer signing.
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

By Mark Walker, PA Sport

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25million which could rise to over £40m with add-ons.

Midfielder Gibbs-White, 22, becomes Forest’s 16th summer signing as head coach Steve Cooper continues to revamp his squad following Premier League promotion.

Forest announced on their official website: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

“The attacking midfielder has signed a five-year-deal at The City Ground.”

Former Swansea boss Cooper and Gibbs-White are reunited as the latter spent the first half of the 2020/21 season on loan at the Liberty Stadium.

The pair also worked together during Cooper’s spell in charge of England Under-17s, who won the U17 World Cup in 2017.

Gibbs-White was on loan at Sheffield United last season and started in both of Wolves’ first two Premier League games in this campaign.

Forest confirmed the current England Under-21 international will wear the number 10 shirt.

During his loan spell at Sheffield United he notched 12 goals and made 10 assists in 37 appearances, and scored against Forest in the second leg of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.

More in this section

Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson in court to defend Ryan Giggs Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson in court to defend Ryan Giggs
Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19 Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19
Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears
soccerpremier leaguefootballwolverhamptonnottm foreststeve cooperforestmorgan gibbs-white
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro closing in on switch to Manchester United

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro closing in on switch to Manchester United

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more