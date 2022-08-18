Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 15:08

Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min

South Korea forward Son is alleged to have been racially abused by a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in Sunday’s top-flight clash.
By Nick Purewal, PA

Chelsea have pledged to take the “strongest action” after an alleged racist incident against Son Heung-min in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

Chelsea have previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running No To Hate campaign before Sunday’s Spurs clash, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuses.

The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text or by barcode on a smartphone.

Chelsea believe that identifying a specific seat from which incidents either happen or are reported will help increase the chances of individuals being caught.

 

“Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities,” read a Chelsea statement.

“Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.

“We are investigating this incident and, if identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club.”

soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballtottenham hotspurtottenhamracismheung-min son
