Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 15:15

Southampton motivated for Leicester clash after last season’s controversy

Saints were thumped 4-1 by the Foxes on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.
Southampton motivated for Leicester clash after last season’s controversy

By PA Sport staff

Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton will be fuelled by a lingering grievance from last season’s heavy loss at Leicester when they return to the King Power Stadium.

Saints were thumped 4-1 by the Foxes on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign after falling behind to a controversial James Maddison goal.

Hasenhuttl’s side had been in possession when play was stopped early in the second half due to an injury to Jamie Vardy but referee Jon Moss then presented the ball back to the hosts, leading to Maddison capitalising.

“I still must say that I cannot follow what happened there at that time,” said the Saints manager, previewing Saturday’s clash.

“This was definitely decisive for this game. It’s always a motivation when you lose a game but when you lose it in this way even more.

“The way was absolutely not right and not fair. We got punished for something that was not right.

“It’s gone and we cannot win this game. But we can win this game on the weekend and this is the goal and this is why we’re going there with all of the motivation we need to have.”

Saints forward Che Adams will be fit to face the Foxes after suffering a minor injury in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Leeds.

Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott remain unavailable.

More in this section

Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears
Rory McIlroy hails ‘alpha’ figure Tiger Woods after players meet to discuss LIV Rory McIlroy hails ‘alpha’ figure Tiger Woods after players meet to discuss LIV
Football rumours: Manchester United circling loan deal for Christian Pulisic Football rumours: Manchester United circling loan deal for Christian Pulisic
soccerpremier leaguefootballralph hasenhuttlsouthamptonleicester
Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19

Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more