Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 21:42

Rhasidat Adeleke breaks national record to finish fifth in European 400m final

The 19-year old Tallaght woman, running in lane one and, by her own admission, still learning to compete at this distance, had brought the fifth fastest PB to the field of eight lining up at the Olympiastadion in Bavaria.

Kenneth Fox

Rhasidat Adeleke has produced a superb national record run of 50.53 to finish fifth in the final of the women’s 400m at the European Championships.

The 19-year old Tallaght woman, running in lane one and, by her own admission, still learning to compete at this distance, had brought the fifth fastest PB to the field of eight lining up at the Olympiastadion in Bavaria.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Femke Bol of the Netherlands franked her pre-race favouritism with the gold medal and a time of 49.44 and she was followed home by the Polish pair of Natalia Kaczmarek and Anna Kielbasinska in third.

For a while there it looked like being even better.

A superb start took Adeleke beyond Poland's Iga Baumgart-Witan in lane two before too long, and she was right in the mix for the medals coming down the home straight but just couldn’t hold on for a podium place.

Adeleke had made it through to the final on the back of a 51.08 run in the semi-final. That gave her a third-place finish in her class and passage through as the fastest of those to finish outside the top two across the three semis.

That was her 48th race of the year between her college duties with the University of Texas and her efforts on the international stage, at the World Championships in Oregon last month and now here in Munich. The question was whether she had enough left in the tank.

The 4x400m still awaits for the teenager whose good friend and former training partner, Israel Olatunde, stormed home to a sixth-placed finish and national 100m record with a time of 10.16 24 hours

More in this section

Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV
Germany may consider Olympic bid after European Championships in Munich Germany may consider Olympic bid after European Championships in Munich
European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde sets new Irish record in 100m final European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde sets new Irish record in 100m final
sporttallaghtirelandrhasidat adelekeeuropean 400m final
Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more