Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 12:42

Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi free to leave Chelsea on loan

The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle.
Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi free to leave Chelsea on loan

By PA Sport Staff

The Evening Standard says Chelsea have given midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi the green light to leave the club in the summer – but only on loan. The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle, while Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are also eager to offer a temporary switch.

Staying with Chelsea, The Telegraph reports Newcastle also have eyes for Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic. Magpies bosses have made formal enquiries about whether either of the duo could be loaned out this month, although Premier League stipulate only one of them could make the move.

Brentford v Manchester United – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (John Walton/PA)

Atletico Madrid have reportedly offered Manchester United a path to offload Cristiano Ronaldo. According to The Times, the Spanish club would be willing to exchange the 37-year-old striker for either Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata in a potential swap deal.

The Guardian says the Red Devils are also looking at making a move for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, following speculation their attempt to buy Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot has failed.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tanguy Ndombele in action for Tottenham (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Cesare Casadei: Sky Sports says Chelsea have agreed a £12.6million deal for the Inter Milan midfielder.

Tanguy Ndombele: The Tottenham midfielder will not be making a move to Napoli, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

More in this section

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38 Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38
Germany may consider Olympic bid after European Championships in Munich Germany may consider Olympic bid after European Championships in Munich
European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde sets new Irish record in 100m final European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde sets new Irish record in 100m final
soccerchelseachristian pulisicmanchester unitedtransfersreal madridcallum hudson-odoicristiano ronaldogossipcasemiroconnor gallagher
Manchester City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht

Manchester City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more