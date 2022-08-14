Sunday sport: Premier League action; Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan win gold

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

They've just kicked-off in today's early Premier League game.

Nottingham Forest are hosting West Ham.

This is the first time top flight football is being played at the City Ground in over 20 years.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte meanwhile is confident his team has improved since losing four times to Chelsea last season.

The London rivals face each other in the main game of the day at Stamford Bridge.

There are also two games in the EFL Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough are hosting Sheffield United where they've just kicked off while in an hour's time West Brom and Blackburn meet at Ewood Park.

______________________________________________

Celtic are looking to make it three wins from three in the new Scottish Premiership season today.

They are away to Kilmarnock and lead 5-0 approaching full-time.

Elsewhere, Hearts face Dundee United at 3pm.

_____________________________________________

Here at home, St Patrick's Athletic come up against Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League this evening.

Kick-off at Richmond Park is at 5pm.

Rowing

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan won another gold medal for Ireland today.

They finished first this morning in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls final at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

The Skibbereen natives came home ahead of Italy and Switzerland to retain their title and go back-to-back.

Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen just missed out on a medal in the women's version of the same event - they were just pipped by Italy at the line to come fourth.

Elsewhere, Steven McGowan and Katie O'Brien came fourth in the Mixed Double Sculls A Final while Aoife Casey also came fourth in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls A final.

Golf

Leona Maguire is playing the final holes of her final round at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Co Antrim today.

The Cavan native is 3-under-par thru 16 holes which leaves her 8-under all round and in a tie for 13th, just one shot off the top 10.

Sweden's Maja Stark leads by three now on 16-under.

Shane Lowry will need a big Sunday if he wants to climb up the leaderboard during the final round of the FedEX St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour.

He'll tee-off from 2.10pm Irish time 10 shots off the lead.

The Offaly man is in a tie for 52nd place on 3-under-par with American J. J. Spaun holding a one shot lead over the chasing pack on 13-under.