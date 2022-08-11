Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 11:10

Another classic Brentford signing – Thomas Frank raves about Mikkel Damsgaard

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Bees.
Another classic Brentford signing – Thomas Frank raves about Mikkel Damsgaard

By Andy Hampson, PA

Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Bees and will link up with the squad in training ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Manchester United. The move is subject to international clearance.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s website: “Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing.

“He is a young player with big potential to develop further. We know we can help Mikkel reach his highest level.

“Mikkel is capable of creating and scoring goals and he has the ability to run with the ball past players. That is a great asset to have in the squad.”

Damsgaard came through the youth ranks at FC Nordsjaelland and made his debut in the Danish top flight at the age of 17.

He moved to Sampdoria two years ago and made 35 appearances for the Serie A side in his first season.

He went on to catch the eye at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament with Denmark, for whom he has 16 caps, but his 2021-22 campaign was disrupted by injury.

More in this section

Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit
Rory McIlroy welcomes ruling not to allow LIV trio into FedEx Cup play-offs Rory McIlroy welcomes ruling not to allow LIV trio into FedEx Cup play-offs
Shamrock Rovers beat Shkupi to continue European odyssey Shamrock Rovers beat Shkupi to continue European odyssey
soccerpremier leaguefootballtransfersbrentfordmikkel damsgaard
Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement

Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more