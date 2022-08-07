Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 08:38

Buhai opens up five-shot lead, Maguire 12 back ahead of final round at Women’s Open

Leona Maguire is 12 shots off the lead after a round of 71 on Saturday
Buhai opens up five-shot lead, Maguire 12 back ahead of final round at Women’s Open

PA Sport Staff

Ashleigh Buhai will take a five-shot lead into the final day at the AIG Women’s Open thanks to a seven-under-par 64 on Saturday, while Leona Maguire is 12 shots back after taking 71 in the third round.

Buhai topped the leaderboard after Saturday's third round, with her 14-under-par 199 representing the second-lowest 54-hole score in championship history.

The 33-year-old is now eyeing her maiden major triumph that would add to three previous victories on the Ladies’ European Tour.

Buhai had led at the Women’s Open after 36 holes in 2019 only to wind up finishing fifth.

Six birdies in the first 10 holes helped her take control at Muirfield, with her sole dropped shot coming on the 18th amid impressive negotiation of high winds.

Meanwhile, Maguire's third round left her on two under par after 54 holes. The Cavan woman is due to tee-off again on Sunday shortly before 2pm.

Hinako Shibuno sits joint-second on nine under par after a third round score of 66.

The Japanese star claimed Open glory in 2019 when Buhai fell away from the midway lead for that fifth-place finish.

In Gee Chun also sits on nine under par, with the Korean still in the mix for a potential fourth major crown.

More in this section

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return ends in defeat at Newcastle Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return ends in defeat at Newcastle
Contract uncertainty was not behind Mohamed Salah’s dip in form – Jurgen Klopp Contract uncertainty was not behind Mohamed Salah’s dip in form – Jurgen Klopp
Vigil to be held for Dillon Quirke at club's GAA grounds Vigil to be held for Dillon Quirke at club's GAA grounds
golfwomenashleigh buhaiaig women’s open
Lionel Messi scores over-head kick as PSG thrash Clermont in Ligue 1 opener

Lionel Messi scores over-head kick as PSG thrash Clermont in Ligue 1 opener

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more