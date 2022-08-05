Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 20:08

Jesse Marsch backs Leeds to improve despite summer departure of key duo

Star men Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha have left for Manchester City and Barcelona respectively
Jesse Marsch backs Leeds to improve despite summer departure of key duo

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Jesse Marsch cannot wait to step back out at Elland Road this weekend with what he believes is a “better version” of the Leeds team despite the exits of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

The American replaced much-loved Marcelo Bielsa in February and just managed to steer the Yorkshire side to Premier League survival on the final day of the season.

Star men Phillips and Raphinha have left for Manchester City and Barcelona respectively since then, but a swathe of interesting acquisitions have been made by Leeds over the summer.

“We know we lost two great players, but that has allowed us to bring in I think six, seven, eight other players that can help us even more precisely play the version of football that we want to play,” Marsch said.

“It was great working with Kalvin and Raphinha, and I’m very thankful for the time that I had with them and the way they committed to everything that we did here.

“But I think we’ll use the situation to make us stronger, I really believe that.”

Marsch said he has “never felt so supported in my life” and believes the work behind the scenes over pre-season holds them in good stead ahead of Wolves’ visit to Elland Road on Saturday.

“It’s too early to start talking about goals, but certainly we want to finish better than we did last year,” said the Leeds manager, who is coping with seven first-team absentees for the opener.

“I think the key in that is just to have a good start. I’m really happy that we play the first match at home in front of our fans. I know there’ll be anticipation, but there’ll be support. I know that.

“We have to come out and play on the front foot. I think we have to play aggressively and I think we have to play well with quality, with confidence to honour what the fans are going to bring to the stadium and to honour what we believe is going to be a good year for us.

“I think we’ve been able to use the time in pre-season to work in a little bit more stress-free environment.

“Obviously, there’s always pressures to improve and grow and we know once the season starts that the games demand the absolute best from you.

“But, yeah, I mean, we’ve been able to invest heavily in tactics that we think are important, set-piece ideas, team idea of like what we want this environment to be like from a team perspective, from a day-to-day work perspective, from a physical (perspective).

“We’ve even made some adjustments of what’s going on here at Thorp Arch to really just be more efficient and clean with everything we do.

“Of course, when new managers come in they bring a lot of new ideas and new styles of play and everything.

“I think that we have made incredible progress in the last six weeks and I think we’re going to see a better version of what I would like us to be on matchday, which is exciting for me.

“Certainly some of the additions have been important for that, but I think also the players that have been here have now had more time to work more intensively and minutely on the details, so that we can now transform ourselves into what we want to be.”

More in this section

Frank Lampard: Dele Alli could provide solution to Everton’s striker dilemma Frank Lampard: Dele Alli could provide solution to Everton’s striker dilemma
Haaland to bounce back and all eyes on Ronaldo – Premier League talking points Haaland to bounce back and all eyes on Ronaldo – Premier League talking points
Lille midfielder Amadou Onana close to completing Everton switch Lille midfielder Amadou Onana close to completing Everton switch
soccerpremier leagueleedsfootballkalvin phillipsraphinhajesse marsch
Roy Keane warns Cristiano Ronaldo situation 'could get ugly' for Man United

Roy Keane warns Cristiano Ronaldo situation 'could get ugly' for Man United

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more