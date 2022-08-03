Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 13:00

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘unacceptable’ early exit from friendly irks Erik ten Hag

The wantaway Manchester United forward was pictured with Diogo Dalot leaving Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano before full-time.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

After taking a strong team to Oslo to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, the Red Devils wrapped up the pre-season preparations against another Spanish side the following day.

United drew 1-1 with Rayo at Old Trafford as star man Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season, playing the first 45 minutes.

The 37-year-old missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, and the wantaway forward was pictured with Diogo Dalot leaving Sunday’s game before full-time.

Ten Hag did not speak to the media after the match but has now laid bare his annoyance to broadcaster Viaplay.

“There were many more (as well as Ronaldo) who went home,” the United boss said.

Asked if he condoned it, Ten Hag said: “Certainly not, this is unacceptable for everyone. I tell them that it’s unacceptable, that we are a team, a squad and that you should stay until the end.”

Ten Hag will take charge of his first competitive match as United manager on Sunday when Brighton arrive at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

