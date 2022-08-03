Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 11:39

Fulham sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on three-year deal

The 30-year-old Germany international made 125 appearances for the Gunners.
Fulham sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on three-year deal

By PA Sport Staff

German international keeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to promoted Fulham from Arsenal after signing a three-year contract.

The Cottagers, who have the option of a further 12 months, have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £8million for the 30-year-old, for whom the Gunners paid around £20million when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018.

Leno, who lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season, told FFCtv: “It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time, but in the end we made it and that’s the most important thing.”

Leno, who had 304 games for Leverkusen under his belt by the time he arrived in North London, kept 37 clean sheets in his 125 appearances for Arsenal.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said: “Bernd Leno is the goalkeeper whom we have pursued steadfastly throughout this transfer window, and we’re very excited that we’ve reached a transfer agreement and he’s now fully committed to Fulham.

“He has played at the highest level, and he’ll bring this experience and his leadership to our team. He’ll be a great addition to [head coach] Marco’s [Silva] squad, who are all excited for the season ahead.”

More in this section

Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise
Jota helps get Celtic off to winning start with routine victory over Aberdeen Jota helps get Celtic off to winning start with routine victory over Aberdeen
In pictures: England celebrate historic Euro 2022 victory In pictures: England celebrate historic Euro 2022 victory
soccerpremier leaguegermanyarsenalfulhambernd lenotony khan
Ian Wright says Lionesses are 'getting what they deserve' after Euro triumph

Ian Wright says Lionesses are 'getting what they deserve' after Euro triumph

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more