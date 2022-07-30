Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 14:19

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares makes temporary switch to Marseille

The 22-year-old Portuguese made 28 appearances in all competitions last season after joining the Gunners from Benfica in the summer of 2021.
Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares makes temporary switch to Marseille

By Andy Hampson, PA

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares has joined Marseille on a season-long loan, the Premier League club have announced.

The 22-year-old Portuguese made 28 appearances in all competitions last season after joining the Gunners from Benfica in the summer of 2021.

He scored once, in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in April.

Opportunities may have been more limited this season with Kieran Tierney manager Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back and another option in the position, Oleksandr Zinchenko, having recently joined the club.

Tavares had been linked with Italian side Atalanta but will instead join last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up for the 2022-23 campaign.

An Arsenal statement read: “Everyone at Arsenal wishes Nuno all the best this coming season with Marseille.

“The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

More in this section

Aymeric Laporte injury blow for Premier League champions Manchester City Aymeric Laporte injury blow for Premier League champions Manchester City
Andy Farrell signs contract extension to stay as Ireland head coach until 2025 Andy Farrell signs contract extension to stay as Ireland head coach until 2025
Saturday sport: Liverpool face Man City, Galway Races continue Saturday sport: Liverpool face Man City, Galway Races continue
soccerpremier leaguefootballtransfersarsenalnuno tavares
Anger is important for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool chase top prizes

Anger is important for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool chase top prizes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more