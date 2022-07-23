Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 19:03

Brooke Henderson takes two-shot lead into final round of Evian Championship

South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon climbed into outright second place on 15 under
Brooke Henderson takes two-shot lead into final round of Evian Championship

By PA Sport Staff

Canada’s Brooke Henderson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship after shooting a three-under-par 68 on Saturday.

Henderson, who led by three overnight, recovered from a bogey on the first hole at the Evian Resort Golf Club with four birdies to move to 17 under par.

South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon climbed into outright second place on 15 under after signing for a 65 that included eight birdies and two bogeys.

American Sophia Schubert was third on 13 under after a 66 with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and another Korean, Kim Sei-young, a stroke further back.

Stephanie Meadow was best of the Irish after round three, shooting a level par round of 71, which keeps her on two-under-par and in a tie for 51st place.

Leona McGuire was four shots further back following her round of 74, leaving the Cavan native three-over for the day, two-over for the tournament and lying in a tie for 68th.

England’s Charley Hull was among a group of five players tied for sixth on 11 under that also included world number one Ko Jin-young and Nelly Korda.

Hull holed five birdies and an eagle in her 67 but suffered a double bogey on the sixth and dropped another shot on the 17th.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United players over ‘unacceptable’ drop in focus Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United players over ‘unacceptable’ drop in focus
Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead
Saturday sport: Cork secure spot in All-Ireland camogie championship final Saturday sport: Cork secure spot in All-Ireland camogie championship final
golfcharley hullevianbrooke hendersonevian championship
Lewis Hamilton to start 300th F1 race from fourth as Charles Leclerc claims pole

Lewis Hamilton to start 300th F1 race from fourth as Charles Leclerc claims pole

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more