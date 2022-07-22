Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 11:14

Darwin Nunez can stop price tag scrutiny by scoring goals – Jurgen Klopp

The summer signing scored four goals in Liverpool’s friendly win over RB Leipzig.
Darwin Nunez can stop price tag scrutiny by scoring goals – Jurgen Klopp

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the best way Darwin Nunez can dispel scrutiny about his price tag is by scoring goals.

The Reds boss said the Uruguay international, who joined this summer in what could be a club-record £85 million move from Benfica, would not be a “normal human being” if he did not feel some pressure associated with the fee.

There had been some criticism on social media after the 23-year-old did not score in two 30-minute appearances in Liverpool’s first two pre-season friendlies in Thailand and Singapore but Nunez rectified that with four goals as a second-half substitute in the 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

“We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever,” said Klopp.

“They are all completely normal human beings and (when) the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden…

“This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things.

“That’s (scoring) the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one.”

Liverpool’s 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton, who enjoyed a breakthrough with Premier League and Champions League debuts last season, is understood to be close to joining Championship side Blackburn on loan.

More in this section

Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson confirmed as LIV Golf Series recruit Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson confirmed as LIV Golf Series recruit
Football rumours: Chelsea eyeing Josko Gvardiol to replace Cesar Azpilicueta Football rumours: Chelsea eyeing Josko Gvardiol to replace Cesar Azpilicueta
Fernando Alonso hails legend Lewis Hamilton on eve of his 300th Formula One race Fernando Alonso hails legend Lewis Hamilton on eve of his 300th Formula One race
soccerpremier leagueliverpooljurgen kloppdarwin nuneztyler morton
Lizzie Deignan believes first women’s Tour de France reflects change in society

Lizzie Deignan believes first women’s Tour de France reflects change in society

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more