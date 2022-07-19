Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 21:04

Arsenal agree deal with Manchester City for Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko

A fee of £32million is reported to have been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old.
Arsenal agree deal with Manchester City for Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Jim van Wijk, PA

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The PA news agency understands Zinchenko will be joining the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer still to be completed.

A fee of some £32million (€37 million) is reported to have been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old, who can play in a number of positions.

Zinchenko, who joined City during 2016 from Russian side Ufa, is expected to leave City’s training base to link up with Arsenal, where he will work again with manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal have moved swiftly to strengthen the squad during the summer window, with Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus having already joined from Manchester City in a reported £45million deal.

Midfielder Fabio Vieira was signed from Porto, Brazilian youth international Marquinhos joined from Sao Paulo and American goalkeeper Matt Turner also completed a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

More in this section

Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough
Thousands of Limerick fans greet All-Ireland hurling champions Thousands of Limerick fans greet All-Ireland hurling champions
Deliberate heading could be banned from football for children under 12 Deliberate heading could be banned from football for children under 12
soccerpremier leaguefootballmanchester cityman cityarsenaloleksandr zinchenko
Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more