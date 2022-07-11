Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 13:01

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale

The 37-year-old forward returned to Old Trafford last summer in a shock switch from Juventus.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Bangkok

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains in his plans.

The 37-year-old forward returned to Old Trafford last summer in a shock switch from Juventus.

Ronaldo still has a season remaining on his deal but speculation is rife about a move for a player who is absent from United’s pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia due to a family issue.

Erik ten Hag is planning to have Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad this season
Erik ten Hag is planning to have Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad this season (PA Media/PA)

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” manager Erik ten Hag said.

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He hasn’t told me (he wants to leave). I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”

Ten Hag also confirmed that Harry Maguire will remain as United captain after speculation over the role.

“Harry Maguire is the captain,” the Dutchman said.

“Of course, I have to get to know all the players and it takes time.

“But he is an established captain for a few years and he has achieved a lot of success, so I don’t doubt about this issue.”

More in this section

Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool
Erik ten Hag hopes United’s young guns make the right impression in pre-season Erik ten Hag hopes United’s young guns make the right impression in pre-season
Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland
soccermanchester unitedman utdcristiano ronaldoerik ten hag
Justine Vanhaevermaet equalises from spot as Belgium draw with Iceland

Justine Vanhaevermaet equalises from spot as Belgium draw with Iceland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more