Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 11:00

Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool

Williams made 33 appearances for the Reds having come through the youth system at Anfield
Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool

Jonathan Veal, PA

Nottingham Forest have signed Liverpool defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal.

The right-back, who is a Wales international, has joined for a fee in the region of £17 million and becomes Forest’s sixth signing as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Williams made 33 appearances for the Reds having come through the youth system at Anfield, including three in last season’s Champions League.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, where he will now return as Forest are back in the big time after 23 years away.

“I’m really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League,” said Williams.

“Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks.

“Having spoken to the head coach, there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can’t wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead.”

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI.

“He’s played in the Premier League, the Champions League and in World Cup qualifiers in the last 12 months and he is a very talented right-back.

“We believe that he’s got an incredibly high ceiling and that he can play a huge role for us at Nottingham Forest in our return to the Premier League. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Williams was part of Forest’s training on Monday and should make his debut in a friendly against Burton on Tuesday.

He posted an emotional farewell to Liverpool on his social media, saying: “15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC. It’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge.

“I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. Thank you and never forget YNWA!!!”

He joins Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards in signing for Forest ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

More in this section

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland
Erik ten Hag hopes United’s young guns make the right impression in pre-season Erik ten Hag hopes United’s young guns make the right impression in pre-season
Van Aert wins again as Pogacar consolidates Tour de France lead Van Aert wins again as Pogacar consolidates Tour de France lead
soccerpremier leagueneco williamsnottm forestforest
Justine Vanhaevermaet equalises from spot as Belgium draw with Iceland

Justine Vanhaevermaet equalises from spot as Belgium draw with Iceland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more