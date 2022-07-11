Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 09:37

Football rumours: Robert Lewandowski open to Chelsea if Barcelona deal collapses

The Blues need a new centre-forward after Romelu Lukaku went on loan to Inter Milan.
By PA Sport Staff

Robert Lewandowski is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge if his preferred deal with Barcelona does not come off.

The Mail, which cites Germany’s Bild, says Chelsea and Paris St Germain will enter the race for the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker if his Camp Nou move fails. West London is then understood to be his preferred destination, with the Blues in need of a new centre-forward following Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan on loan.

Staying at Chelsea, where bosses reportedly have “no problem” meeting Napoli’s £34million (€40 million) tag for Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues are considering additional defensive requirements after they lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. The 31-year-old defender is off contract with Napoli at the end of next season and the Senegalese ace is also being monitored by Juventus, according to the Sun which cites Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

England’s Jordan Pickford catches the ball during a training session at St George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent.
Jordan Pickford could be asked to commit his future to Everton until 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Everton are understood to be on the cusp of offering their England goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, a new long-term contract.

The stopper joined the Merseysiders from Sunderland for £25m in 2017 and following strong showings for his country signed a six-year deal in 2018 which takes him through to next summer. The Liverpool Echo reports the reigning Everton Player of the Season, 28, will soon be asked to commit to the club into his 30s and toward a decade with them.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham face competition from up north as they chase a signature from France. The Standard says Newcastle failed to land Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta in January and the Ligue 1 club have confirmed the 24-year-old has been the subject of bids.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring
Camp Nou appears to be calling to Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bernardo Silva: Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona are confident of signing the Portugal midfielder, 27, from Manchester City.

Justin Kluivert: West Ham missed out on Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma so are now pursuing Roma’s 23-year-old Netherlands winger, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gabriel Sara: The Mirror reports Norwich have agreed a club-record £11.5 m for the attacking midfielder, 23, from Sao Paulo.

