Sunday sport: Dublin face Kerry in All-Ireland football semi-final

GAA

The lineup for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final will be completed today.

Dublin and Kerry meet in the second semi-final at Croke Park, throwing in at 3.30pm.

The Kingdom are looking to book their first decider since being beaten by the Dubs in 2019.

Con O'Calllaghan or James McCarthy have not been named in the Dublin starting 15 while David Clifford is set to start for Kerry.

Galway await the winners in the decider in a fortnight after they beat Derry by five points yesterday.

We are building up to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final between @DubGAAOfficial and @Kerry_Official - who will reach the All-Ireland Final? Click below to follow our live blog updates ⬇️ — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 10, 2022

SOCCER

France take on Italy in the standout game in today's action from the Women's European Championships in England.

Their Group D clash gets underway at 8pm tonight.

Before that, Belgium come up against Iceland at 5-o'clock this evening.

TENNIS

World number one Novak Djokovic knows mental strength will be vital if he's to win today's Wimbledon men's final.

He takes on Nick Kyrgios in the Centre Court showpiece, hoping to win his fourth successive title at the All England Club.

With Kyrgios' fiery temperament, Djokovic says he'll have to ignore any mind games.

CYCLING

The Tour De France is back in its home country today for the 9th stage of the famous race.

The peloton in France facing a 193km route from Aigle to Chatel Les Portes du Soleil.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead to 39 seconds during yesterday's 8th stage as he continued his quest for a third Tour title in a row.

HOCKEY

Ireland are taking on South Africa in the first phase of the 9th to 16th place qualifiers at the Women's Hockey World Cup.

Sean Dancer's side are yet to win at this year's tournament.

Ireland lead 1-0 after 25 minutes of play thanks to a Sarah Hawkshaw goal.

RACING

There are two racecards down for decision this afternoon with both underway inside the hour.

There's a seven race card at Sligo from 25-to-2.

While the first of seven races at Fairyhouse gets underway at 5-to-2.