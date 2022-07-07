Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 06:42

Nottingham Forest sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz

The 26-year-old has signed an initial three-year deal.
Nottingham Forest sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz

By Andy Hampson, PA

Nottingham Forest have signed French defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz, the Premier League newcomers have announced.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal, with the option of a 12-month extension, at the City Ground.

The former France Under-21 international is Forest’s fourth signing of the summer after Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Giulian Biancone.

Niakhate made 128 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz and captained the side after moving from Ligue 1 side Metz in 2018.

He said: “For me, this a dream to come to England and to sign for such a historic club in Nottingham Forest. The club is well known around the world and its fans are incredible.

“The Premier League is also the best league in the world and every player wants to play here.”

Niakhate will link up with the Forest squad at their pre-season training camp in Spain.

Head coach Steve Cooper said: “Moussa comes to Forest with a wealth of experience in one of Europe’s top competitions.

“In addition to being a strong, fast and accomplished centre-back, he’s captained Mainz to their best league finish in the last five years, and his leadership experience is invaluable for our return to the Premier League.

“Moussa has attracted the interest of multiple clubs but he has chosen Nottingham Forest and we are delighted to welcome him into the squad.”

More in this section

Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter
Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test
Tadej Pogacar makes Tour de France statement as Simon Clarke wins stage Tadej Pogacar makes Tour de France statement as Simon Clarke wins stage
soccerpremier leaguefootballnottm foreststeve cooperforestmoussa niakhate
Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more