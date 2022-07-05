Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 16:13

Premier League footballer arrested in ‘rape’ inquiry facing further allegations

The Premier League player, who is yet to be named, has been released until August while investigations continue.
Premier League footballer arrested in ‘rape’ inquiry facing further allegations

By Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape is facing further allegations relating to a second woman.

London's Metropolitan Police did not name the player, but said a 29-year-old man arrested in Barnet, north London on Monday had been further arrested while in custody over additional claims.

A statement from the force said: “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

“On July 4, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

“He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

More in this section

Nick Kyrgios happy ‘so many people are upset’ with his Wimbledon run Nick Kyrgios happy ‘so many people are upset’ with his Wimbledon run
Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday
Ireland quartet set to return ahead of second Test with New Zealand Ireland quartet set to return ahead of second Test with New Zealand
premier leaguepolicesportalleged rapepremierleague
Nick Kyrgios charged over common assault 'in context of a domestic relationship'

Nick Kyrgios charged over common assault 'in context of a domestic relationship'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more