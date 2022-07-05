Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 07:51

Football rumours: Armando Broja chased by West Ham and Everton

The 20-year-old Chelsea and Albania forward is valued at £30 million.
Football rumours: Armando Broja chased by West Ham and Everton

By PA Sport Staff

Everton and West Ham are both chasing Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old Albania international is valued at £30million and has impressed on loan at Southampton, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants a pre-season assessment before moving in any particular direction.

In addition to rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with Chelsea, The Independent says the 37-year-old star forward may be willing to take a significant pay cut to secure his exit from Manchester United, where he is reportedly paid more than £500,000 a week.

On incomings at Old Trafford, the Daily Mirror reports the club is ready to land 24-year-old Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez for a package worth £39.6m. United have been outbidding Arsenal for Martinez, with the Gunners now under pressure to increase their latest offer of £34m for the Argentina international.

Chelsea v Ajax – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez is being chased by Premier League clubs (John Walton/PA)

And Leeds are closing in on 23-year-old Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, according to the Daily Express. The paper writes the Colombia forward has been given permission to discuss a transfer after he was left out of the squad for pre-season training.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raheem Sterling: Sky Sports reports that Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City for the 27-year-old England forward.

Memphis Depay: Sport writes that Tottenham have made an enquiry for the 28-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands forward.

More in this section

Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday
Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix
Ireland quartet set to return ahead of second Test with New Zealand Ireland quartet set to return ahead of second Test with New Zealand
soccermanchester unitedleedstransfersarsenalwest hamgossip
Nick Kyrgios happy ‘so many people are upset’ with his Wimbledon run

Nick Kyrgios happy ‘so many people are upset’ with his Wimbledon run

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more